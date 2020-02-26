Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Opening Day at risk
Stanton's readiness for Opening Day is at risk after he was diagnosed with a Grade 1 right calf strain Wednesday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
The slugger suffered the injury during a defensive workout Tuesday. He'll be shut down for a few weeks, and while he's expected to get back on the field before the end of spring training, he may not have time to be fully built up by the start of the regular season. The Yankees will understandably be cautious with Stanton after injuries limited him to just 18 games last season. He's averaged 116 games per season over his 10-year career.
