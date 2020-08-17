Stanton (hamstring) is expected to return in two or three weeks, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Stanton hit .293/.453/585 through 14 games this season before suffering yet another injury, landing on the injured list in early August with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain. He's expected to resume baseball activities soon, but he won't return until the start of September unless things progress faster than expected.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: MRI reveals Grade 1 strain•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: MRI set for Monday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Moves to IL•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Likely heading to injured list•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Leaves with tight hamstring•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Sitting for afternoon game•