Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right calf strain.

Stanton underwent an MRI on Wednesday morning after suffering the injury during Tuesday's contest against the Orioles, and he'll now be sidelined for at least the next 10 days. The severity of the strain is not yet clear, and there's no official timeline for the 32-year-old's return. Joey Gallo (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move.