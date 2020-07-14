Stanton took part in baserunning drills with the Yankees on Tuesday, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Stanton battled a calf injury in spring training but reportedly feels back to full health. Per Kuty, the slugger was able to move from second base to home plate without incident Tuesday, further suggesting that the calf is no longer an issue. Still, Stanton is slated to open the season in a DH-only role as the team looks to play it safe following an injury-riddled 2019 campaign.