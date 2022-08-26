Stanton went 1-for-4 with a walk and three RBI in Thursday's 13-4 rout of Oakland.

Stanton was activated from the injured list prior to the game after he missed over a month due to an Achilles injury. The slugger wasted little time reintroducing himself to the offense, driving in two runs with a single in the second inning. Stanton produced another RBI as a result of walking with the bases loaded in the following frame, giving him his ninth performance of at least three RBI on the campaign. Stanton's bat is a welcome addition to a Yankees offense that largely struggled during the later stages of his absence.