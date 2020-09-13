Stanton (hamstring) will get two or three at-bats in during a simulated game Sunday at the alternate training site, Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated reports.
If all goes well, he will do the same Monday as he tracks toward an activation sometime next week. Aaron Judge is also close to joining Stanton and Gio Urshela at the alternate site, so the Yankees could be getting three key bats back sometime next week.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Closing in on return•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Advancing in recovery•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Not close to returning•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: At least week away•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Out 2-to-3 more weeks•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: MRI reveals Grade 1 strain•