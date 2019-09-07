Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Plays in sim game
Stanton (knee) participated in a simulated game Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Stanton had five at-bats at the plate and also worked out in the outfield. He's expected to play in another simulated game Saturday and is on track to return to New York before the end of the regular season.
