Stanton went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 10-3 victory over the Rays.

Stanton capped off the scoring for the Yankees with a solo homer, his 25th this season. It was against a position player in Christian Bethancourt, but they all count the same. Stanton has been battling discomfort this week after fouling a ball off his foot. Saturday's start was his first since the incident occurred Monday.