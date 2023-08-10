Stanton went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in a loss to the White Sox on Wednesday.
Stanton produced both Yankees runs in the contest, driving in in Aaron Judge with an RBI groundout in the fourth inning and belting a solo shot in the seventh. The long ball was the slugger's fourth through nine games in August and pushed his season total to 18. Despite the recent power surge, Stanton remains on pace for career-low marks in batting average (.204) and OBP (.278).
