Stanton went 1-for-3 with a three-home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Astros.

Alex Bregman opened the scoring with a three-run homer in the top of the first inning, but Stanton quickly answered it. The blast ended an 0-for-14 skid over Stanton's four previous games. He's had a poor June, going 7-for-52 (.135) this month, though he's salvaged some value with four homers, 10 RBI, 10 runs scored and a pair of doubles. The extended skid has seen the designated hitter's slash line drop to .246/.336/.493 with 15 homers, 45 RBI, 25 runs scored and five doubles in 57 contests overall.