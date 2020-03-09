Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Ramps up running

Manager Aaron Boone said Stanton (calf) ran at approximately 85 percent effort on an anti-gravity treadmill Sunday and also hit in the batting cage, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Stanton remains on track to begin the season on the injured list, but he at least looks to be in line for a shorter stint on the shelf than fellow slugging outfielder Aaron Judge (ribs), who won't even be ready to resume working out for another two weeks. The 30-year-old will build up to running on the treadmill at 100 percent speed and hitting outdoors before a more precise target date for his season debut comes into focus.