Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Ready to play
Stanton (calf) would be playing in spring training games if they were being played, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Stanton's calf strain that he suffered back in February was expected to keep him out until sometime in April. The delayed start to the season means he should have no trouble making it back for whenever Opening Day ends up being, but he's apparently doing well enough that he's already healthy enough for exhibition game action. The slugger's stock should be rising again based on the fact that he won't be opening the season on the injured list, though whether or not he can remain injury-free remains an open question.
