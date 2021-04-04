Stanton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.
Aaron Judge will get a turn at designated hitter in place of Stanton, who manager Aaron Boone said is receiving a routine rest day, per Marly Rivera of ESPN.com. According to Rivera, Boone indicated that he hopes to avoid playing Stanton in five games in a row early on during the season, and the skipper viewed Sunday's contest as a good opportunity to build in a breather for the slugger. Stanton, who is expected to start in all three games of the Yankees' upcoming series with Baltimore, went 0-for-8 with two walks and three strikeouts over the team's first two contests of the season.
