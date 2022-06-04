Stanton (ankle) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday.
Stanton was dealing with right ankle inflammation since late May, but he resumed baseball activities shortly after landing on the injured list. After performing well while running and taking batting practice this week, the 32-year-old will be back in action following a minimal IL stint. Over 20 games in May, Stanton slashed .301/.388/.616 with seven homers, two doubles, 21 RBI and 10 runs.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Could return Saturday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Adds running to workout regimen•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Resumes hitting•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Dealing with ankle inflammation•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Out with calf strain•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: MRI on tap•