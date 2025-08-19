Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Rejoining lineup Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said in his appearance on Jomboy Media's "Talkin' Yanks" podcast that Stanton (soreness) will start in right field and bat cleanup Tuesday versus the Rays.
Stanton had been held out of the lineup for the previous three games while dealing with general soreness, but he served as a pinch hitter during Sunday's St. Louis and will return to right field Tuesday following a team off day Monday. Boone also noted that Stanton won't be in the lineup Wednesday against Tampa Bay prior to the team's four-game series against the Red Sox that begins Thursday.
