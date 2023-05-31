Stanton (hamstring) is headed to Los Angeles to rejoin the Yankees for their series against the Dodgers and could be activated from the injured list Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Stanton has played just one rehab game following a nearly seven-week absence with a strained hamstring, but evidently the Yankees are convinced he's ready. He was in the designated hitter spot for that one rehab contest and the plan is to only DH for a couple weeks for the Yanks before eventually playing some in the outfield, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports. He's put up an .854 OPS with four homers in 13 games for the Bombers this season.