Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Remains out for Game 3
Stanton (quadriceps) remains on the bench for Game 3 of the ALCS against the Astros on Tuesday.
Stanton injured his quad while running to first base in Game 1 and did not appear in Game 2. The Yankees haven't replaced him on the roster, indicating that they don't think he'll be out too much longer. Brett Gardner slides to left field in his absence, with Aaron Hicks starting in center.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Day-to-day with quad injury•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: On bench for Game 2•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers, reaches five times•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Connects for second homer•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Set for six innings Saturday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Sitting Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...