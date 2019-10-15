Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Remains out for Game 3

Stanton (quadriceps) remains on the bench for Game 3 of the ALCS against the Astros on Tuesday.

Stanton injured his quad while running to first base in Game 1 and did not appear in Game 2. The Yankees haven't replaced him on the roster, indicating that they don't think he'll be out too much longer. Brett Gardner slides to left field in his absence, with Aaron Hicks starting in center.

