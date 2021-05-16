Stanton (quad) remains out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles.
Quad tightness led to Stanton's scratch from Friday's lineup and he will miss a third straight start as a result of the injury. While manager Aaron Boone said initially that he thought Stanton would only be down "a couple days," he's now saying he "hopes" Stanton is available during the team's upcoming series in Texas, per Marly Rivera of ESPN.com.
