Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Remains sidelined
Stanton (quadriceps) is not in the lineup for Game 4 of the ALCS against the Astros on Thursday.
Stanton will miss his third straight game with a right quadriceps strain, although he could be available off the bench if needed. The 29-year-old was running the bases prior to Game 4, but was not running hard, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. Brett Gardner will shift to left field with Aaron Hicks starting in center field Thursday.
