Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Resting for series finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stanton is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.
Stanton will receive a breather for the series finale after he starred in Tuesday's 5-1 win, going 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and five RBI. With Stanton on the bench, the Yankees will have a spot in the lineup available for Jasson Dominguez, who covers left field while Cody Bellinger shifts over to Stanton's spot in right.
