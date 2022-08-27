Stanton will sit Saturday against the Athletics.
Stanton returned from an Achilles injury Thursday and went 1-for-8 with a pair of walks across his first two games back. He won't be asked to start three days in a row right away. Gleyber Torres will rest his legs as the designated hitter Saturday, with DJ LeMahieu starting at second base.
