Stanton will sit Saturday against the Tigers.
The Yankees won't ask Stanton to play twice in a row immediately after returning from a quadriceps strain. He wasn't exactly convincing in his first game back in action, going 0-for-5 with four strikeouts. Aaron Judge will rest his legs as the designated hitter in his absence.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Fans four times in return•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Officially back from injured list•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Scheduled for Friday activation•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Not active yet•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Takes batting practice Sunday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Making progress•