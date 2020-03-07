Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Resumes running on treadmill
Stanton (calf) has started running on an Alter-G anti-gravity treadmill, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
According to manager Aaron Boone, Stanton got up to six miles per hour on the treadmill, toeing the line between a brisk jog and a light run. While the increased activity is a good sign that Stanton's right calf strain is improving, the slugger remains doubtful to be ready for Opening Day.
