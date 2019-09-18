Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Returns from long absence
Stanton (knee) was activated from the 60-day injured list and is back in the lineup Wednesday against the Angels, batting seventh and playing left field, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
A variety of injuries has limited Stanton to just nine games this season, but he'll have up to 10 contests to get up to speed by the start of the playoffs. Manager Aaron Boone said previously that Stanton wasn't expected to start right away, but there's evidently been a change of plans. It's possible Stanton won't play entire games right away in an effort to ease him back into action, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Could be activated Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Not expected to play Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Will be left fielder upon return•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Could be back next week•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Plays in sim game•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Building momentum toward return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...