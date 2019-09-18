Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Returns from long absence

Stanton (knee) was activated from the 60-day injured list and is back in the lineup Wednesday against the Angels, batting seventh and playing left field, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

A variety of injuries has limited Stanton to just nine games this season, but he'll have up to 10 contests to get up to speed by the start of the playoffs. Manager Aaron Boone said previously that Stanton wasn't expected to start right away, but there's evidently been a change of plans. It's possible Stanton won't play entire games right away in an effort to ease him back into action, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.