site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-giancarlo-stanton-returns-to-lineup-851963 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Returns to lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Stanton (foot) is starting Saturday against the Rays, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
Stanton was out of the lineup for the last four games, but he appeared off the bench Thursday and Friday. The 32-year-old is serving as the designated hitter and batting second Saturday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read