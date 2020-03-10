Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Running on field soon
Stanton (calf) will run on the field within the next two days, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Stanton is working his way back from a Grade 1 calf strain he suffered in late February. It's unlikely that he makes it back before Opening Day, but he's been trending in the right direction. He's been able to run on a treadmill and hit off a tee in recent days.
