Stanton (quadriceps) is expected to be activated from the injured list Friday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

The injury has sidelined Stanton since May 13, at which point he was in a 3-for-22 slump with no home runs in that six-game span. Even so, the slugger will slot in near the top of New York's lineup and figures to re-establish himself as a premiere power-hitting threat.