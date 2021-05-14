Stanton was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles with left quadriceps tightness.
Stanton has had mostly good luck on the injury front so far this season, but this quad issue will cost him at least one start. Gary Sanchez will DH and bat cleanup against righty Dean Kremer.
