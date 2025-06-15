Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Season debut imminent
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manager Aaron Boone said Stanton (elbows) is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list and be in the lineup against the Angels on Monday or Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The veteran slugger went 3-for-11 with a double and four RBI in three rehab games with Double-A Somerset, and he's back with the big club Sunday for a workout at Yankee Stadium. Stanton has been on the shelf all season due to a severe case of tendinitis in both elbows, but he's finally on the cusp of his 2025 MLB debut.
