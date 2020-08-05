Stanton will be on the bench for the afternoon portion of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Phillies.
The Yankees won't ask the oft-injured slugger to play two games in one day, even as a designated hitter. Aaron Judge will rest his legs in that spot for the afternoon game, with Mike Tauchman starting in right field.
