Stanton is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

The Yankees will have an off day Thursday, so manager Aaron Boone likely just wanted to build in two days of rest for Stanton by having him sit Wednesday. Since swatting a grand slam April 5 against the Orioles, Stanton has been stuck in a power drought with only one extra-base hit (a double) in 28 at-bats over his subsequent seven starts.