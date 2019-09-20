Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Sitting Friday

Stanton is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jays.

Stanton will sit after logging a total of seven plate appearances in his first two games back from the IL, having gone 1-for-6 with a double, a walk and two strikeouts. This is all part of the plan to ease Stanton in after he missed most of the season due to injury. In Stanton's absence, the Yankees will go with an outfield of Tyler Wade, Brett Gardner and Clint Frazier from left to right, with Aaron Judge at DH.