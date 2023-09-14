Stanton is absent from the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Red Sox.
Stanton will surely be back out there for the nightcap, but he'll take a seat for the afternoon tilt. Aaron Judge is getting a start in the designated hitter spot and Oswaldo Cabrera will roam right field for the Bronx Bombers.
