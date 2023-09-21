Stanton is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Blue Jays.
Stanton is in the middle of a 1-for-26 stretch at the plate to dip his OPS on the season below .700 for the first time in the second half. Aaron Judge will get a day in the designated hitter spot while Jake Bauers handles right field.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Belts 24th homer•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Sitting out afternoon game•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Idle for nightcap•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Launches clutch homer•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Sits down Friday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Slugs 400th career homer•