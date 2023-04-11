Stanton will not be in the Yankees' lineup for Tuesday's game in Cleveland, manager Aaron Boone told the Talkin' Yanks podcast Tuesday.
Boone wants a left-handed heavy lineup against Hunter Gaddis and Stanton played the outfield Monday, so it's a good time to get him a breather. Willie Calhoun will be the designated hitter and Franchy Cordero will be in right field Tuesday.
