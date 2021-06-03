Stanton is not in the lineup Thursday against the Rays.
Stanton has been handles very cautiously since returning from a quadriceps injury in late May, starting just four times in seven games. Aaron Judge will rest his legs as the designated hitter in his absence, with Clint Frazier starting in right field.
