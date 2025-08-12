Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Slugs 11th homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stanton went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-2 win over the Twins.
The New York veteran started in right field for the second time this season and launched a 399-foot solo shot off Minnesota starter Zebby Matthews in the third. Stanton has been a reliable bat since returning from elbow injuries June 16, slashing .281/.362/.548 with 31 RBI and 19 runs scored in 152 plate appearances across 41 games; however, he is mired in a part-time role because Aaron Judge (elbow) occupies the designated hitter spot while nursing back to full health.
