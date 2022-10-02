Stanton went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's victory over the Orioles.
Stanton crushed a 447-foot homer to left field with two outs in the first inning to extend the Yankees' early lead and later added a single in the fifth. The outfielder had gone hitless in his last three games while striking out nine times over that span. Stanton will now look to build off of the two-hit effort after hitting just .143 in September.
