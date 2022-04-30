Stanton went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 12-2 rout of the Royals.

He went back-to-back with Anthony Rizzo in the first inning, giving the Yankees an early 3-0 lead. Stanton is locked in right now, going 7-for-14 over a four-game RBI streak with two of his four homers on the year.