Stanton went 1-for-5 with one homer, one RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's victory over Minnesota.

Stanton hit home run number 12 in the first inning of Tuesday's game against the Twins. It was his only offensive output of the game, but it helped the Yankees gain an early lead. Stanton was the designated hitter in the game, his third since returning from a stint on the IL for an ankle injury.