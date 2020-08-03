Stanton has lost about 20 pounds since last season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Stanton's listed weight typically hovers around 245 pounds, so he remains an imposing figure despite the weight loss. The drop hasn't affected Stanton from a power perspective -- he has already hit two home runs and two doubles in 25 at-bats after compiling three of each in 59 at-bats last season. Most importantly, Stanton has remained healthy in the early part of the campaign after playing only 18 games in 2019.
