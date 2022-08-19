Stanton (Achilles) will start a rehab assignment Saturday with Double-A Somerset, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
It's not clear how many games Stanton will need to log in the minors before rejoining the big-league lineup. The right-handed slugger has not played since July 23 and is hitting .228/.309/.498 with 24 home runs in 80 games.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Return next week possible•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Rehab assignment beacons•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: May resume activities early in week•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Yet to resume baseball activities•