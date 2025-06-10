Stanton (elbows) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Tuesday.

Stanton had been working out at the Yankees' spring training complex in Florida and, after a pitstop in New York to get a final evaluation, has been cleared for rehab games. The expectation is that he will be ready for activation within the next week or so, although the Yankees have not revealed an exact target date for Stanton's season debut. The designated hitter is coming back from tennis elbow in both arms.