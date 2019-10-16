Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Status remains unclear

Stanton's (quadriceps) status for Game 4 of the ALCS on Thursday remains unclear, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Stanton hasn't played since injuring his quad in Game 1 of the ALCS. He's expected to be available as a pinch hitter, but whether or not he can play a larger role remains to be seen.

