Stanton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk Thursday against the Astros.

Stanton homered for the third consecutive game and also extended his hitting streak to 12 games. In that span, he's gone 25-for-52 with six home runs, 11 RBI and 11 runs scored. After a slow start to the campaign, Stanton is suddenly hitting .312/.364/.606 with nine long balls, 23 RBI and 16 runs scored across 118 plate appearances.

