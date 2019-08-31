Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Still no timeframe for return

Stanton (knee) took batting practice, ran arcs and participated in defensive drills Friday, but it is still unclear when he may return, Randy Miller of NJ.com reports.

Stanton continues to ramp up his activity, but the Yankees remain vague about when he will be ready to return to game action. He may face live pitching next week, which would move him a step closer to potentially rejoining the big club. The slugger has played in only nine games this season as he has dealt with a variety of injuries.