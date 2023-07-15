Stanton went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Rockies.

The Yankees got off to a hot start with Stanton's first-inning blast, but that was it for their run production in the contest. He's starting to get back on track, going 11-for-38 (.289) with four homers and 11 RBI over his last 11 games. The veteran slugger is at a .211/.281/.454 slash line with 10 long balls, 25 RBI, 19 runs scored and seven doubles through 42 contests on the year.