Stanton went 0-for-2 with a walk, run scored, hit-by-pitch and stolen base in a victory over the Phillies on Monday.

Stanton isn't known for his speed on the basepaths, but he has registered as many as 13 stolen bases in a season in the majors (in 2014). While it's probably a stretch to expect the slugger to become a sudden source of steals, he did recently report losing 20 pounds since last season, and the theft Monday is a strong indication that the calf issue that dogged Stanton during spring training is long behind him.