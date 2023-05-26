Stanton (hamstring) took on-field batting practice against a pitching machine Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Stanton is on track to begin a minor-league rehab assignment early next week and could then possibly return to the Yankees' active roster during their big three-game weekend series at Dodger Stadium that runs from June 2-4. The 33-year-old slugger had four home runs and 11 RBI through 13 games with New York when he suffered a Grade 2 left hamstring strain in mid-April.

