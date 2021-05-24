Stanton (quadriceps) took batting practice on the field Sunday and could return from the injured list Tuesday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

The Yankees have an off day Monday, so a decision on whether to activate Stanton after a minimum IL stay will likely wait until Tuesday. Manager Aaron Boone was noncommittal but optimistic about the possibility, indicating that Stanton is "tracking in the right way." "We'll see where we're at Tuesday," Boone added.